Sudanese Poet Wins Prince Abdalla Alfaisal Award

1 November 2019
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudanese Poet Mohamed Abdallah Abdelbari has won the International Award of Saudi Prince Abdallah Alfaisal for Classical Arabic Poetry for 2019.

In addition to the literary honors, Poet Abdelbari has collected a financial prize of half a million Saudi Riyals ($185,185).

The award is a Saudi literary honor meant to boost concern with Arabic verse, reward creativity and commemorate the late Alfaisaal who went by the name "The Prince, The Poet."

The Late Prince had published several anthologies. Some of the Prince's lyrics were performed by renowned singers like Ebadi Aljawhar of Saudi Arabia, Um Kalthoum of Egypt and Ala'agib Mohammad Hassan of Sudan.

Poet Abdelbari was born in the town of Almanagil of Central Sudan. As a child he moved with his family to Saudi Arabia where he completed his early and university education in the Capital City of Riyadh. He holds a BA in Arabic and an MA from the Jordanian University for a thesis in the poetry of Moslem philosophers.

Poet Abdelbari has published several poetry collections and has garnered important awards in Arabic poetry, including the prestigious award of Arab-African Youth (Afrabia) for 2016 which is a joint sponsorship between the AU and the Arab League. Another important honor of him is the Sanoasi Poetry Award 2016, a Saudi prize, Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity 2013, the Saudi award of the Poets' Nights for 2012 and the prize of the Riyadh Literary Club 2010.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.