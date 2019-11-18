Nigeria: It's Disrespectful Comparing Me With Ighalo - Osimhen

Lille striker Victor Osimhen who was Man of the Match of yesterday's AFCON 2021 qualifier between Lesotho and Nigeria in Maseru, has insisted it is wrong to begin to compare him with 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner Odion Ighalo.

The former Nigeria U17 international, scored two goals and assisted in the other goals as Nigeria cruised to victory in the southern African nation.

Osimhen inherited the Super Eagles number nine jersey from Ighalo after the former Watford man called time on his international career in July 2019.

While admitting that he's still learning the trade, Osimhen said it was disrespectful for such comparison.

"There is no comparison between me and Ighalo, what he has done for the national team is far from what anybody can compare me and him with.

"He is a legend like everyone of us are saying, I spoke to him about it and he gave me some candid advice which has been helping me, not just in the national team and also in my club," Osimhen told allnigeriasoccer.com's Victor Modo via YouTube.

"For people to compare me and Ighalo, for me it is disrespectful to do such. He's a great player of course, we know what he's done with the pressure coming from left and right, he still kept his cool.

"It's disrespectful to compare me and Ighalo because we are different players and there are some things I watch in his game and try to add into mine.

"He's more experienced than me, I am still growing up, I am still trying to learn a lot so I think for me to be compared with him I don't think it's the right thing for now".