South Africa: Deadlock - No End in Sight to SAA Strike As Airline Says International Flights Resume

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
A queue of frustrated passengers at the Port Elizabeth airport on November 15, 2019, after SAA cancelled flights.
17 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By ED Stoddard

The South African Airways strike has grounded most of its scheduled flights. Fasten your seatbelts folks, because turbulence is expected. And the final destination is unclear.

SAA said on Sunday that it had managed to reinstate some international flights while the National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) vowed to intensify its strike.

Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said in a joint statement that their Sunday meeting with management produced no resolution in the ongoing impasse. International flights were cancelled on Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday morning SAA announced that international flights for Sunday evening would be reinstated.

"We are pleased that SAA 222 from OR Tambo International Airport to São Paulo, which was scheduled to operate on Sunday morning, is now airborne en route to Brazil. The return flight from São Paulo to OR Tambo International Airport is expected to operate as scheduled and arrive back in Johannesburg on Monday morning," SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali was quoted as saying.

The airline said there were five international departures from OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday 17 November 2019, to New York, London, Frankfurt, Munich and Washington DC.

Even as passengers flew across the Atlantic en...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

