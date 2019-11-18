Kenya: Ruto Dismisses Claims of Plot to Take-Over Jubilee Party From Kenyatta

Kajiado — Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims of division in the ruling Jubilee Party, and termed reports of a plot to take over as imaginary.

He said the party was one, with a mission to uniting and transforming the country.

"There are no factions in Jubilee. No one is planning to wrestle the party from anyone," he said of a newspaper report that he is plotting to take over the party from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Those are allegations, he added, were being peddled by some elements who want to see Jubilee divided.

Dr Ruto noted that Jubilee believes in the democratic tenets, and everyone's view counts in its day-to-day running irrespective of their positions in the society.

He spoke on Sunday in Kiserian, Kajiado County during a prayer service at the Dominion Chapel.

Leaders accompanying Ruto said they were firmly in Jubilee, and would support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy in transforming the country.

Those who spoke include Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, MPs George Sunkuiya (Kajiado West), Joseph Manje (Kajiado North), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West).

Others were Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu).

The leaders said Kenya needed a stable political environment for economic take-off to be realised.

Governor Lenku noted that leaders must work together.

"The constant politicking might slug our development; this would no doubt harm the Big Four agenda and the Vision 2030," he said.

"We do not want to expose the country to constant political debates that add no value to its development," said Mr Ichungwa.

He said those waiting for the downfall of Jubilee were busy-bodies with no vision for the country.

The Kikuyu MP's arguments were supported by his Kiharu counterpart who said Jubilee was a solid and formidable political vehicle.

"Jubilee is for every Kenyan led by President Kenyatta and his Deputy Dr Ruto," said Mr Nyoro.

He observed that there would be no political alliance between President Kenyatta and leaders in the opposition who are after reviving their political fortunes.

"The President and the Deputy President are one and that was confirmed by the president last week in the Sagana meeting," added Nyoro.

He said Kenyans would go through the Building Bridges Initiative once it is published and make an informed decision on the contents therein.

"If it is pro-people, we would definitely rally behind it. We would oppose it if it would be after enriching some few individuals," he said.

On his part, Gachagua said he was aware of the President's call for unity in the party, and people behind the division narrative were those in the Opposition.

"We would want to work together, and push forward the Government's development agenda. We have heeded to that call as we also rally behind Dr Ruto as Kenya's next president," said the Mathira MP.

Ms Kihara said "our duty is to work for Kenyans" rather than engaging in the politics of hate.

"The harmony we enjoy in Rift Valley today is a product of Jubilee; this has made us unite, and work together," she said.

While appreciating that unity is a precursor of peace, which breeds development, Mukami said the Sagana meeting was an affirmation that Jubilee was a unit.

She said the Sagana meeting was a call for "us to continue being one in Jubilee".

"And he (the President) assured us that he has faith in his Deputy Ruto. Do not listen to the sideshows," she reiterated.