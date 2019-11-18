Kenya/Ethiopia: Starlets Beat Ethiopia in Cecafa Opener

17 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Harambee Starlets produced a superb second half to down Ethiopia 2-0 and launch their CECAFA Women's Challenge Cup on a positive note in Tanzania on Sunday.

Starlets were tied 0-0 at the breather but second-half substitute Gentrix Shikangwa opened the scores in the 79th minute before Cynthia Shilwatso added the second three minutes later to seal the win.

The national women's team will next take on Djibouti on Tuesday at the Azam Complex, before winding up their Group B fixtures against Uganda on Thursday next week.

Semifinals have been scheduled for Saturday, November 23, while the third-place Playoff and final will be played on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Starlets will be seeking to console themselves with the regional title after bowing out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Kenyan girls reached the penultimate round after losing 3-2 on aggregate to the She-Polopolo of Zambia.

