Nigeria/Lesotho: Super Eagles Thrash Lesotho's Crocodiles 4-2

Photo: Pixabay
Nigeria flag and ball.
18 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria yesterday walloped Crocodiles of Lesotho 4-2 in Maseru to stay top of Group L in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifiers.

Lille of France inform striker, Victor Osimhen scored a brace while Everton midfielder and Villarreal striker Samuel Chukwueze scored a goal each to ensure the Super Eagles maintain their dominance over Lesotho.

It will be recalled that the Super Eagles had triumphed 1-0 and 2-0 over Lesotho in their two previous meetings.

As has happened in recent times with Nigerian teams, the Super Eagles (who also conceded a second minute goal to Benin in Uyo on Wednesday before rallying to win 2-1 on Day 1 of the qualifying series), fell behind after 11 minutes when Nkoto Masoabi rose highest between two defenders to nod powerfully beyond Daniel Akpeyi after the Crocodiles broke on a counter attack.

However, the lead didn't last for long as in the 9th minutes Iwobi brought Nigeria level following hard work by Victor Osimhen.

In the 36th minute there was to be no stopping Nigeria as Samuel Chukwueze rose between two taller defenders to nod home a well-weighted pass from Osimhen for Eagles' second of the evening.

The Lille of France forward would score a second, latching onto a brilliant pass by substitute Ramon Azeez to poke beyond Sekhoane in the 84th minute to virtually assure of the maximum points.

However, defender Chidozie Awaziem enabled a respectable scoreline for the home team when he diverted a pull-out into his own net with Akpeyi wrong-footed and with only two minutes left in regulation time.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
Lesotho
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.