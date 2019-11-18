Nigeria/Lesotho: Super Eagles Thrash Lesotho's Crocodiles 4-2

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria yesterday walloped Crocodiles of Lesotho 4-2 in Maseru to stay top of Group L in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifiers.

Lille of France inform striker, Victor Osimhen scored a brace while Everton midfielder and Villarreal striker Samuel Chukwueze scored a goal each to ensure the Super Eagles maintain their dominance over Lesotho.

It will be recalled that the Super Eagles had triumphed 1-0 and 2-0 over Lesotho in their two previous meetings.

As has happened in recent times with Nigerian teams, the Super Eagles (who also conceded a second minute goal to Benin in Uyo on Wednesday before rallying to win 2-1 on Day 1 of the qualifying series), fell behind after 11 minutes when Nkoto Masoabi rose highest between two defenders to nod powerfully beyond Daniel Akpeyi after the Crocodiles broke on a counter attack.

However, the lead didn't last for long as in the 9th minutes Iwobi brought Nigeria level following hard work by Victor Osimhen.

In the 36th minute there was to be no stopping Nigeria as Samuel Chukwueze rose between two taller defenders to nod home a well-weighted pass from Osimhen for Eagles' second of the evening.

The Lille of France forward would score a second, latching onto a brilliant pass by substitute Ramon Azeez to poke beyond Sekhoane in the 84th minute to virtually assure of the maximum points.

However, defender Chidozie Awaziem enabled a respectable scoreline for the home team when he diverted a pull-out into his own net with Akpeyi wrong-footed and with only two minutes left in regulation time.