Nigeria: It's Official - APC Scores Highest Votes in Bayelsa Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, David Lyon, has won the last local government announced in the Bayelsa State governorship election.

In the results announced for Ekeremo local government, the number of registered voters was announced as 125,189 while accredited voters were 41,423.

In the local government, the APC won by polling 21,489 votes while the PDP polled 18,344 votes.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that in Southern Ijaw local government, the APC candidate polled 124,803 votes to defeat his closest rival in PDP who polled 4,898 votes. The APC candidate hails from the local government.

From the results announced at the collation centre in Yenagoa on Sunday, Mr Lyon has won in six of the eight local governments while Duoye Diri, the PDP candidate, won in only two.

In the results collated so far, Mr Lyon defeated Mr Diri in Nembe by polling 83,041 votes. Mr Diri, on his part, polled 874 in the local government.

In Brass LGA, the APC candidate polled 23,831 votes while the PDP candidate polled 10,410 votes.

In Kolokuma/Opokuma, the APC had 8,934 votes while the PDP had 15,360.

In Sagbama, Mr Diri of the PDP polled 60,339 votes to beat Mr Lyon who polled 7831.

In Ogbia, the PDP polled 13,763 votes while the APC polled 58,016 votes.

In Yenagoa, the APC candidate polled 24,607 votes while the PDP polled 19,184 votes.

The declaration of the winner is being awaited at the collation centre in Yenagoa.

Apart from scoring the highest number of votes, the APC candidate also has to score a quarter of votes in at least five of the state's eight local governments, a condition he has already met by winning in six local governments. INEC will also check to ensure that the margin of victory is more than the cancelled votes, without which a supplementary election would be ordered.