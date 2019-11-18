Kenya: Did Zarika 'Throw Away' Her World Title Bout in Mexico in Protest?

17 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
analysis By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika's camp has hit out at Kenyans expecting results from her despite little or no investment in her preps.

The 34-year-old on Sunday lost the World Boxing Council's Bantamweight title to 21-year-old Mexican Yamileth Mercado in a rematch staged in Mexico City.

ABANDONED

The Mexican won with a unanimous points decision of 99-91, 98-92 and 99-91.

But neither Zarika, her daughter nor the Kenya Professional Boxing Council appeared remorseful following the loss.

"I want my fans to know that I have nothing to apologize," explained Zarika, moments after this bout.

"I go through pain. I have been with this title for four years. Nobody has assisted me apart from SportPesa. Since SportPesa left, nobody helps me. The government has abandoned me. I'd rather the Mexican wins this fight because the Mexican government supports sports and athletes," she said.

APPEARANCE FEE

Separately, Zarika's daughter Sophia took to social media and suggested that her mother may have been only thinking about the Sh6 million appearance fee in this bout, as opposed to winning.

"Most of you on social media are blaming her (Zarika's) management but I don't really care. Zarika has been a world Champions for f***ing years. Z and I made the decision for her to loss (lose) the fight and leave the belt in Mexico. We came for the money so am (I'm) good y'all," wrote Sophia.

These reactions were seemingly echoed by Kenya Professional Boxing Council (KPBC) Secretary General Frankline Imbenzi.

"I am with Zarika and she has told me straight to my face that she wanted the belt to remain in Mexico. She felt not appreciated after her main sponsor withdrew support and also the government lied to her until last minute," Imbenzi said

Zarika is the latest in a list of athletes to blame the government for a lack of support.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.