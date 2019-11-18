Kenya/Togo: Togo's Coach Le Roy Warns His Players Against Dangerous Kenyan Side

Togo coach Claude Le Roy has warned his charges to be at their best to get 'something' from Monday's date against Kenya.

The Hawks arrived in Nairobi on Saturday ahead of Monday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against hosts Harambee Stars at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The West African team are gunning for their first point in the qualifiers after losing their opening match at home to Comoros on Friday in a result that sparked crowd trouble in Lome.

Meanwhile, Kenya drew 1-1 away to Egypt in Alexandria on Friday and it is this result that the much travelled Le Roy says makes the hosts a 'dangerous' team.

"They (Kenya) are looking dangerous and in good shape. We saw what they did in Egypt," explained Le Roy.

The 71-year-old coach, who employed former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne as his assistant for a decade, also appears to have done his homework on Kenya ahead of this clash.

"They have some very good players including two forwards who are based in Asia, plus Wanyama in England."

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has meanwhile explained that it is 'key' for Stars to pick maximum points in this group so as to gain control of the qualifiers.

Only the top two teams from each group are guaranteed qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.