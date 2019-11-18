Kenya/Togo: Togo's Coach Le Roy Warns His Players Against Dangerous Kenyan Side

17 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Togo coach Claude Le Roy has warned his charges to be at their best to get 'something' from Monday's date against Kenya.

The Hawks arrived in Nairobi on Saturday ahead of Monday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against hosts Harambee Stars at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The West African team are gunning for their first point in the qualifiers after losing their opening match at home to Comoros on Friday in a result that sparked crowd trouble in Lome.

Meanwhile, Kenya drew 1-1 away to Egypt in Alexandria on Friday and it is this result that the much travelled Le Roy says makes the hosts a 'dangerous' team.

"They (Kenya) are looking dangerous and in good shape. We saw what they did in Egypt," explained Le Roy.

The 71-year-old coach, who employed former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne as his assistant for a decade, also appears to have done his homework on Kenya ahead of this clash.

"They have some very good players including two forwards who are based in Asia, plus Wanyama in England."

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has meanwhile explained that it is 'key' for Stars to pick maximum points in this group so as to gain control of the qualifiers.

Only the top two teams from each group are guaranteed qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
West Africa
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.