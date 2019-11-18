Kenya: Atwoli's 'Kenyatta for Prime Minister' Call Gets Louder

17 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) boss Francis Atwoli has reiterated that President Uhuru Kenyatta is too young to retire and should be elected into office as the country's powerful Prime Minister in 2022.

The outspoken Atwoli made this remark on Saturday during a funds drive at Evangelical Bible Church in Uasin Gishu County.

He explained that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) could give way to an expanded government that would accommodate leaders from different tribes.

"I said sometime back this country needs a constitutional amendment because those in leadership are still young to retire and a new law will also accommodate them in leadership," Atwoli said.

"We have a report (BBI) coming out soon. Kenyans will have a say on it and I am sure it will be passed because it has solutions to the challenges we face during every election cycle."

President Kenyatta will have served his maximum two-five year terms in office come 2022, and is thus, ineligible to contest for another term.

The Head of State has severally indicated that he has no intentions of prolonging his stay in office. He once even suggested that he favours his Deputy William Ruto to succeed him.

