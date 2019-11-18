Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Bayelsa Governor-Elect, David Lyon

18 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, on his victory.

Mr Lyon was declared winner early Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The returning officer, Faraday Orumwese, Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, announced that Mr Lyon polled 352,552 votes to defeat Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 143, 172 votes.

The total number of registered voters was announced as 922, 562 and the number of accredited voters was put at 517,883.

Mr Lyon won in six of the eight local government areas in the state.

The total number of votes cast was put at 505,884; rejected votes were 6,333; and number of valid votes were put at 499,511.

The election witnessed violence in parts of the state, according to observers.

Mr Buhari commended APC supporters and other Nigerians in the State who exercised their civic rights in a peaceful manner, "notwithstanding the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations."

He condemned the loss of lives and commiserated with the families of the victims, spokesperson Femi Adesina said in a statement.

According to him, President Buhari said, "Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner."

He said Mr Buhari noted that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies did their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

"It is unfortunate that pockets of unrest, mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll," he said.

"The President looks forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State, while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens," the statement said.

"President Buhari urges Governor-elect Lyon to carry other divergent interests along in the next phase of governance, imploring those not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally established channels."

