Nigeria: INEC Declares Kogi West Senatorial Election Inconclusive

17 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the senatorial election in Kogi West district inconclusive.

The electoral umpire said the declaration is due to the fact that the margin between Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is lower than the number of registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were cancelled.

Mr Adeyemi is said to have scored 80,118 votes while Mr Melaye polled 59,548 is 20,570. The number of registered voters in the affected areas is 43,127.

The returning officer, Olayinde Lawal, who declared the election inconclusive, said he is constrained by law not to declare a winner because of the lead margin between the leading candidates.

He said INEC will announce a new date for the conduct of a supplementary election in the 53 polling units before a winner can be returned.

Mr Melaye has already rejected the results.

PREMIUM TIMES and other local observer groups had also reported that the election in Kogi State was marred by violence and vote-buying.

Two observer groups, YIAGA and Situation Room, have called for the total cancellation of the elections held in Kogi on Saturday. The state's governorship election and the Kogi West senatorial rerun election were held on Saturday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.