Nigeria: Air Peace Signs U.S.$212.6 Million Deal for 3 Embraer Jets

18 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Air Peace, a Nigerian airline has signed an order for three Embraer E195-E2 planes worth $212.6 million.

The order was signed at the weekend during the ongoing Dubai Air Show. Embraer in a statement said the order confirms purchase rights from the original contract, signed in April 2019.

Daily Trust reports that the airline had in April signed for 10 of the aircraft type valued at N2.1 billion. It has increased to 13.

"These new E195-E2s will be included in Embraer's 2019 fourth-quarter backlog and have a value of $212.6m, based on Embraer's current list prices," Embraer said.

With the order, Air Peace is set to be the first E-Jets E2 operator in Africa.

The airline's Chief of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Ejiro Eghaga said, "Air Peace's firm order, announced in April this year is now for 13 E195-E2s with 17 purchase rights for the same model. The first delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020."

She said the order perfectly fit for Air Peace expansion programme. "The E195-E2 is the perfect aircraft to expand our operations in Africa and this new order is a further confirmation of our 'no-city-left-behind initiative which we shall continue to execute.

"We are receiving impressive data about the aircraft's economics now that is in revenue service, and this was a driver to place this new firm order with Embraer," she noted.

"Air Peace will love the aircraft's efficiency and the passenger will experience an unparalleled level of comfort, especially in first class - Air Peace is the launch customer for Embraer's new premium staggered seating option", said Raul Villaron, Vice President Sales, Africa and Middle East, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Air Peace's E195-E2s will be configured in a comfortable dual class arrangement with 124 seats. Air Peace operates more than 20 local, regional, and international routes and has strategic plans to expand those routes.

