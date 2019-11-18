Kenya/Ethiopia: Adam to Lead Harambee Starlets Attack Against Ethiopia

17 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has named his first eleven for their Council of East and Central African Football Association (Cecafa) Women Championship opening match against Ethiopia at the Chamanzi Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Annedy Kundu will keep her place in between the sticks where she will be shielded by a back four that has skipper Dorcas Shikobe at the heart of defence.

Corazone Odhiambo will marshal the midfield alongside Sheril Angachi with Mwanahalima Adam leading the goal hunt.

Kenya is placed in Group B with Uganda, Ethiopia and Djibouti while Group A has Tanzania, Burundi, Zanzibar and South Sudan featuring in the 10-day competition.

The match will kick off at 2pm EAT.

Starting XI

Annedy Kundu (GK), Vivian Nasaka, Nelly Sawe, Dorcas Shikobe (C), Ruth Ingosi, Corazone Odhiambo, Topista Situma, Sheril Angachi, Mwanahalima Adam, Cynthia Shilwatso, Janet Bundi.

Subs

Judith Osimbo (GK), Monica Odato, Lucy Akoth, Mercy Airo, Siliya Lumaisa, Jentrix Shikangwa, Lydia Akoth, Elizabeth Wambui.

