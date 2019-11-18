Kenya: Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Suspect in Italian's Kidnapping

17 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Lwanga

The mystery into the abduction of Italian volunteer Silvia Romano by gunmen in Malindi last year continues to deepen after one of the three key suspects facing trial over the abduction absconded court.

This prompted Malindi Chief Magistrate Julie Oseko to issue a warrant of arrest against Mr Ibrahim Adan Omar who was arrested and an AK-47 rifle seized from him.

Two other suspects, Yusuf Kuno Adan and Said Adan Abdi, are still on the run.

The magistrate issued a warrant of arrest after Mr Omar, who is out on bond, failed to turn up in court for hearing.

Mr Abdulla Gababa Wario and Mr Moses Luwali, who were charged alongside Mr Omar with abduction and terrorism attended court session.

Ms Romano, a volunteer with Africa Milele Onlus, a non-governmental organisation whose mission is to raise literacy levels, was abducted from a rented house at Chakama trading centre last year.

