Kenya: Birech, Chebet Win Kass Marathon

17 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Titus Ominde

Philip Birech and Naomi Chebet are the winners of this year's Kass International Marathon.

Birech won in two hours, 21 minutes and 07 seconds ahead of Amos Kipkemboi who came second in 2:22:32 while Patrick Keter finished third in 2:24:26.

"I have been participating in Kass Marathon for the last 10 years but today God has helped me realize my dream of winning this race. Despite this race having one of the toughest courses, I thank God I have won it," said Birech who trains in Kapsabet.

In the women's race, Naomi Chebet from Elgeyo-Marakwet County emerged winner in a time of 2:46:60. She was followed by Nancy Arusei in 2:47:04 while Sarah Jerop Lagat sealed the podium clocking 2:47:15.

"The race was tough but I thank God for helping me finish first," said Chebet who runs under Global Sports Communications.

This year's edition saw half marathon introduced for the first time since inception 12 years ago.

In the women's 21km race Gladys Kipkoech won in 1:13:46 followed by Daisy Jerotich who clocked 1:14:48 while Irene Kimais was third in 1:15:29.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.