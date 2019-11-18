Kenya: Birech, Chebet Win Kass Marathon

Philip Birech and Naomi Chebet are the winners of this year's Kass International Marathon.

Birech won in two hours, 21 minutes and 07 seconds ahead of Amos Kipkemboi who came second in 2:22:32 while Patrick Keter finished third in 2:24:26.

"I have been participating in Kass Marathon for the last 10 years but today God has helped me realize my dream of winning this race. Despite this race having one of the toughest courses, I thank God I have won it," said Birech who trains in Kapsabet.

In the women's race, Naomi Chebet from Elgeyo-Marakwet County emerged winner in a time of 2:46:60. She was followed by Nancy Arusei in 2:47:04 while Sarah Jerop Lagat sealed the podium clocking 2:47:15.

"The race was tough but I thank God for helping me finish first," said Chebet who runs under Global Sports Communications.

This year's edition saw half marathon introduced for the first time since inception 12 years ago.

In the women's 21km race Gladys Kipkoech won in 1:13:46 followed by Daisy Jerotich who clocked 1:14:48 while Irene Kimais was third in 1:15:29.