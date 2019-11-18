Kenya: PSVs Told to Intensify War on Drug Trafficking

17 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators have been ordered to conduct thorough search on passengers in an effort to curb drug trafficking on the Isiolo-Moyale highway.

Isiolo County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri warned that drivers risk arrest should their vehicles be used to ferry contraband.

Last week, three people were arrested aboard a Moyale-Nairobi bound bus with 11kg of bhang worth Sh115,000.

Zeinab Adan, Hamisi Bakari and Ibrahim Wako are out on Sh100, 000 bond each. The owner of the bus has already applied through Counsel Mukira Mbaya to have his vehicle still detained at Isiolo Police station released.

"Owner of the bus is incurring huge losses and we seek that the court certifies the matter as urgent as conclusion of the charge will likely take months," the application before Isiolo court reads in part.

Earlier this month, Emmanuel William Matunda, a police officer was arrested at Lerata area in Samburu East with 15 kilos of bhang packed in three bags and worth Sh150, 000. The officer was on Friday released on half a million bond.

The commissioner has appealed to the public to volunteer information that will help police make arrests and arrest the situation on the highway.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

