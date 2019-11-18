South Africa: Faltering Bafana Register Crucial Three Points

analysis

South Africa's senior national men's team put on a professional display to pick up a much-needed victory in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

In a 16-minute segment of play during their Africa Cup of Nations 2021 qualifier against Sudan, Bafana Bafana showed why so many South African football fans have a love/hate relationship with the team.

South Africa were on the front foot from the first minute at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon, putting on a dominant display that lasted from that first minute up until the 16th.

During that spell -- which was spent in Sudan's half of the field -- there was silky interplay, brilliant passing from Kamohelo Mokotjo in midfield, impressive dribbling from Percy Tau and a goal-setting back-heel by Lebogang Phiri.

There were no goals, however, despite three clear chances being created.

The first chance saw target man Lebogang Mothiba miscue in front of goal. The ball rolled on gracefully for right-back Thapelo Morena, and he shot wide with the goal at his mercy. The second chance saw Mothiba once again waste a glorious chance after a dangerous cross from Tau on the left. Man of the match Phiri was denied brilliantly by...