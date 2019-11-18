Rwanda: Vincent Gatete to Head Karisimbi Business Partners

16 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Vincent Gatete has been appointed to head Karisimbi Business Partners as Chief Executive Officer and is expected to take on the position On Monday, 18th November.

Karisimbi Business Partners is a leading business advisory firm with about 10 years of experience in the local market and in the process of expansion to Kenya.

Gatete was previously the Chief Commercial Officer of Bank of Kigali and has a long experience in management.

He has previously served as ISCO IntersecSecurity managing director prior and has also worked with Rwanda stock Exchange-listed Crystal Telecom as CEO and company secretary of Crystal Ventures.

Gatete takes on from Nick Barigye who has since moved to head the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) which is currently being set up.

The developments were mentioned by Karisimbi Business Partners Co-Founder Greg Urquhart during the 2019 Rwanda CEO Summit which will among other things evaluated trends and patterns in corporate decision making.

Karisimbi Business Partners has provided business advisory, interim management, and investment services to over 100 clients across multiple sectors including Agro-processing, ICT, Professional Services, Media, Manufacturing, and Private Equity.

