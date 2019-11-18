Kenya: Another Kenyan Found Dead in U.S.

16 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu and Agencies

A 29-year-old Kenyan woman was earlier this week found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway in St. Augustine, Florida.

Local authorities said the lifeless body of Rose Chebii was found floating on the water body on Monday after drowning.

Authorities have said preliminary autopsy results established the cause of death as drowning and no injuries or indications of foul play have been observed but detectives are still investigating the manner of death.

"We need to determine: Did she go swimming?" said Chuck Mulligan, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. "Was the water cold? Was it a hypothermia issue?" the Sheriff office was quoted by St. Augustine.com.

INVESTIGATORS

Investigators said the deceased was last seen walking in the downtown area of St. Augustine at around 5:35am Monday before her body was discovered by a water vessel at 8:30am.

Chebii recently graduated with a certificate in pharmacy from a college in St. Augustine shores, Florida, her goal was to become a pharmacist according to the family.

Chebii's family told Action News Jax that they were planning to bury her in Kenya.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for her funeral service.

The GoFundMe described her as having a "warm, friendly and bubbly personality." The page said Che Bii had family from Kenya. Chebii always wanted to live in Kenya, which is where the family plans to lay her to rest, the page said.

"Her death is a devastating and unexpected loss to our family," the GoFundMe description of Chebii said.

"We appreciate any amount that you are willing to contribute towards our goal of providing her with a funeral service that gives proper honor to the great spirit that she is."

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.