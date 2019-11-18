Kenya: Senior Sonko Administration Officials Summoned as EACC Probes Cost of Stalled Stadium Project

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned 15 current and former top officials of Nairobi County for questioning from next week on Tuesday.

The summonses come against the backdrop of an active investigation on the inflated cost of Dandora stadium in Eastlands, Nairobi. The pitch initially estimated to cost Sh200 million has since gobbled Sh350 million.

In a letter dated November 15 which was addressed to the County Secretary, EACC Deputy Director for Forensic Investigation John Lolkoloi asked 15 current and former City Hall officials to report to the Commission with official documents including letters of appointment and deployment.

"In addition, kindly inform the officers to carry along certified copies of letters of appointment /deployment, County Executive Memoranda Number 1, 2,3 and 4 of 2019," part of the letter read.

Among those summoned are County Executive Committee (CEC) Members for Roads Hitan Majevdia, Vesca Kagongo (Water and Environment), Allan Igambi (Trade) and Education's Lucia Mulwa.

The Head of County Executive Committee Members Secretariat Joyce Kinyanjui, administration office's Samwel Kinyanjui, Chief of Staff Peter Mugo and Deputy County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat were also summoned.

Others include Suspended CEC Member for Finance Charles Kerich, Pauline Kahiga (Agriculture) and Newton Munene (ICT) who will appear on Friday, November 22.

Former Acting County Attorney Christine Ireri, ex- Finance CEC Member Winfred Gathangu, ex- CEC Member for Devolution Lary Wambua and suspended CEC Member for Health Mohammed Dagane will appear on November 20.

Governor Sonko, in a response to EACC, said compliance to the letter from the anti-graft agency was untenable citing short notice. He argued the officials are already engaged in a budget committee meeting.

The letter from the anti-graft body came just a day after Governor Sonko sued the commission accusing one of its officers, Abdi Mohamud, of instituting malicious investigations.

In a suit filed by lawyer Cecil Miller on Thursday, Sonko argued that he is being targeted by Mohamud, who is the Director of Investigations over his stand on the grabbing of land in South C and the irregular acquisition of Integrity Centre.