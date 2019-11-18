South Africa: New Dawn Fails for Mafikeng Hospital

18 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Madala Thepa

North West province has many problems, but one that has worsened is the poor state of its health system. The ambulance service is in a dire state due to corruption and mismanagement, good people are suspended to allow corruption to continue, the hospitals are buckling under the strain and people are dying.

It is not only the tide of public opinion that says it. The public health system in North West province is falling apart. The numbers are in, and they suggest the situation is dire.

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in North West, the number of medical malpractice cases in the province "increased from a mere 53 in 2016 to a staggering 500 cases in 2019".

"North West Department of Health faces medical malpractice claims amounting to R4-billion, with an additional 500 cases currently under investigation," says the statement issued on 7 August 2019.

Mafikeng Provincial Hospital is the top story in medical malpractices. The facility is locally known as the "death zone". People say it is like climbing Everest. There is a possibility that you may not return or come back "half-eaten".

Keamogetse Madie, 24, knows this too well. Her story starts and ends with a missing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

