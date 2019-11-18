South Africa: Pretoria Still Expecting BRICS to Deliver Vaccine Research Centre in South Africa

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the establishment of a BRICS Vaccine Research Centre as a concrete takeaway at last week's summit in Brasilia.

The South African government is still expecting BRICS to establish a BRICS Vaccine Research Centre in South Africa though nothing was publicly said about it at last week's summit in Brasilia.

This was one concrete takeaway which President Ramaphosa urged at the 11th BRICS summit, hosted by Brazil. With some evident impatience, Ramaphosa said in his address to the summit last Thursday:

"We must continue collectively to work together to implement the important initiatives that we have agreed at past summits and during this one, including the creation of the physical BRICS Vaccine Research Centre in South Africa that we agreed to last year in Johannesburg."

But there was nothing about a decision to go ahead with the vaccine research centre in the Brasilia Declaration which reported on the outcomes of last week's summit. And in fact, the Johannesburg Declaration from the 10th BRICS summit in South Africa in 2018 had referred only to a "proposal" to establish a BRICS vaccine research and development centre and had not specified where it would be.

Pretoria is nonetheless adamant that...