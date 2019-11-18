South Africa: Pretoria Still Expecting BRICS to Deliver Vaccine Research Centre in South Africa

18 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the establishment of a BRICS Vaccine Research Centre as a concrete takeaway at last week's summit in Brasilia.

The South African government is still expecting BRICS to establish a BRICS Vaccine Research Centre in South Africa though nothing was publicly said about it at last week's summit in Brasilia.

This was one concrete takeaway which President Ramaphosa urged at the 11th BRICS summit, hosted by Brazil. With some evident impatience, Ramaphosa said in his address to the summit last Thursday:

"We must continue collectively to work together to implement the important initiatives that we have agreed at past summits and during this one, including the creation of the physical BRICS Vaccine Research Centre in South Africa that we agreed to last year in Johannesburg."

But there was nothing about a decision to go ahead with the vaccine research centre in the Brasilia Declaration which reported on the outcomes of last week's summit. And in fact, the Johannesburg Declaration from the 10th BRICS summit in South Africa in 2018 had referred only to a "proposal" to establish a BRICS vaccine research and development centre and had not specified where it would be.

Pretoria is nonetheless adamant that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Health
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.