South Africa: SA Indians Face Challenges of Identity

17 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Brij Maharaj

South African Indians are usually seen as a homogeneous community that presented a united front against apartheid. However, the democratic era and empowerment policies have seen a re-emergence of ethnic and sub-ethnic divisions as different groups seek identity in class, language and religion.

The date 16 November 2019 marks the 159th anniversary of the arrivals of indentured labourers in South Africa. The origin of South African Indians can be traced back to the agricultural labour requirements of colonial Natal in the mid-19th century.

It has been conventionally argued that the abundant indigenous Zulu labour in Natal was inadequate and unsuitable for sugar plantations. However, on the contrary, the local Zulus comprised a capable labour force and were "by no means disinclined to labour, or unwilling to render it to the planters, but upon their own terms and at their own times". (Daily News, 13/11/1960). The indentured labourers undermined the Zulus' bargaining power and this led to Indo-Zulu tensions, which persist and periodically resurface in public - even in the democratic era.

According to historian PS Joshi (1942) the indentured labour system was introduced by the British as a substitute for "forced labour and slavery [or what in the 21 st...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.