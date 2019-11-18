Tanzania: Bank of Tanzania Warns Against Crypto Currencies

17 November 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Dorothy Ndalu

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has once again warned the public to act with extreme caution when trading in crypto currencies investments, saying they are not authorised in the country.

In a statement issued last week, the central bank said it is the sole institution authorised to issue bank notes and coins, and to declare a legal tender in the country.

The bank further said although it has not officially banned crypto currency, it has however, not allowed its use and therefore does not regulate or acknowledge it.

The rise of crypto currencies prices, especially Bitcoin (Btc), the most popular digital currency globally has made them appealing. Others are Ethereum (Eth), Ripple (Xrp), Lite coin (Ltc), Bitcoin Cash (Bch).

The statement further said the bank was also aware of the incidences where these currencies are being marketed and traded with a perception of making them appear as if they were a legal tender in the country.

Benard Dadi, BoT director of national payment system said: "This is an advisory, it is your own risk we don't stop people to practice for now, but once you are conned there is nowhere to lodge your grievances," he said, adding that there is no law backing use of crypto currency.

"You can't just wake up and make a law, it is a process," he said.

Kenya and Uganda too have issued advisories against trading in crypto currencies.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Banking
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.