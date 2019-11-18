Zimbabwe: Mugabe "Billion Dollar" Estate to Be Registered December

Robert Mugabe at the opening ceremony of the 10th Ordinary Session of the Assembly during the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2008.

ZIMBABWEANS might next month get to know late president Robert Mugabe's net worth when his estate is registered on 5 December.

In details shared by government through its Government Gazette Friday, Mugabe's family is yet to register his estate, estimated to be worth billions and has been directed to have done so by early next month.

"Notice is hereby given that the estate of the under-mentioned deceased persons, minors or persons whose whereabouts are unknown, are unrepresented and that the next of kin, creditors or other persons concerned are required to attend on the dates and at the times and places specified, for the selection of an executor, tutor or curator dative, as the case may be," reads the title of the list Mugabe's name is on.

His estate is expected to have been registered in Harare at 9.30am on the said date.

Despite little signs of extravagance on his part, Mugabe is reported to have been worth billions of US dollars with interests in farming, hotels and property.

His wife, Grace, known as Gucci Grace because of her penchant for the finer things in life; and sons Chatunga and Robert Jnr are the ones who have publicly been opulent.

Early this year President Emmerson Mnangagwa disclosed Grace had amassed no less than 16 farms around her Gushungo Dairies project in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central.

The Mugabes are also said to own properties in China, Singapore and South Africa.

In Harare Mugabe left the Blue Roof mansion allegedly registered in the name of the ruling party Zanu PF but set to be handed over to Grace.

The December estate registration is expected to reveal its true owner.