South Africa: Man Ends Up in Tree After Being Flung From Bakkie

18 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A man was flung from his bakkie and landed up in a tree when he lost control of the vehicle on the M7 Durban-bound near the Winston Churchill off-ramp on Sunday at around 14:30.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on the scene "to find chaos".

A bakkie had somehow lost control before rolling down a side embankment.

"As the bakkie was rolling, the three occupants were all ejected from the vehicle," Jamieson said.

"The driver was found stuck up a tree with moderate injuries."

The Durban Fire Department, assisted by the community and Rescue Care Paramedics, had to use a ladder to get to the patient before bringing him down to safety.

"One passenger had sustained critical injuries and was found lying in the slow lane. Advanced life support paramedics placed the man on a manual ventilator on the scene. The three occupants, once stabilised, were transported to the Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre for the urgent care that they required."

The events leading up to the collision is unknown; however, the SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.