Malawi: Government Orders Demolition of Warehouse Encroaching On Livimbo Schools

Government has ordered the demolition of multi-million kwacha warehouse illegally constructed on encroached land for state owned Livimbo Primary and Community Day Secondary Schools in Area 2, Lilongwe.

Sharing same land: Livimbo School and Laheri's warehouse Minister of Lands and Urban Development Symon Vuwa-Kaunda said government will take legal action against the two businesspersons, one of the businesspersons, Ahmed Yajub Laheri, also threatened legal action, claiming he has documents to prove ownership in court.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Vuwa Kaunda issued the order Saturday after briefing Livimbo Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and School Management Team on the developments.

He said record are showing that the Indian businessman, Nurmahomed Ahmed encroached the school land in 2017 and has been served with eviction orders for several times but he has insisted on continuing with the construction the warehouses defying the order.

"It is true the Indian businessman has a house which makes a boundary with the school. He has been at the place since the year 2000 but now has overstepped his line by encroaching school land and at the same time claiming that he has bought the school," Kaunda disclosed.

He said Ministry of Lands has found the original 1971 map for the School where it was clearly indicating that part of the school land has been encroached by the Indian businessman.

The discovery of the encroachment has come to light after rumours went up that Livimbo Primary School has been sold to an Indian businessman and had ordered the school management to close down the premises to enable him to start developing the place,

Kaunda assured the PTA and School management that the land where Livimbo School is belong to Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and are rightfully title holders of the land.

"No one should come to this school and claim that he has bought the school. If any one does that please ask him to produce title deeds, sales agreement and refer to either of Ministries of Education, Lands or Police for further action," he said.

The Minister said the school is on plot number 212 standing on eight hectares of piece of land and initially the land belong to Conforzi Company where they built a school which was named Cokiri.

"How can someone come to an institution like this one and claim that he has bought the school and he is ready to transfer the school to Nanjiri within Lilongwe. We cannot do such a thing when government has just launched the construction of 250 secondary schools in the country," Kaunda explained.

District Education Manager (DEM) for Lilongwe Urban, Martha Sinetta said school management razed down the brick fence the businessman constructed some months ago after it was observed that he had encroached the school land.

She said the businessman had been claiming to be holding rightful documentation showing that the land belongs to him and that the School had encroached the road reserve which went pass between the school and warehouses that have been built.

One of the Managers of the Warehouse, Admed Yakub Laheri made a counter claim that the school has encroach their land with six metres adding that they have valid documents of the land.

"We have valid documents form Lilongwe City Council and Ministry of Lands which are supporting our case that the land belongs to us and we have been here since the year 2000," he added.

Laheri accepted to visit Land Offices for further hearing of the case as they have been served with demolition order.