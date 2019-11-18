South Africa: 'Idols SA' Season 15 Winner Crowned

Cape Town — After a gruelling competition and over 186 million votes cast the winner of Idols SA season 15 has been announced.

The grand finale took place at Carnival City where Luyolo Yiba was crowned as the winner during a spectacular live show.View this post on Instagram

The moment we all held our breath as the #IdolsSA winner was announced! Congrats once again to #IdolsLuyolo and hats off to #IdolsSneziey for a spectacular run as well!

The 24-year-old from Buffalo River was one of only two men to make it through to the top 10 and is the first male winner in three years.

His single, Sunshine Through the Rain is number 2 on iTunes.

It was a musical feast as some of SA's top artists such as last season's winner Yanga, Sho Madjozi, DJ Zinhle, Vusi Nova, Samthing Soweto, and Boity performed.He joins previous winners Yanga Sobetwa, Paxton Fieles, Noma Khumalo Karabo Mogane, Vincent Bones, Heinz Winckler, Anke Pietrangeli, Karin Kortje, Jody Williams, Jason Hartman, Sasha-Lee Davids, Dave van Vuuren, Khaya Mthethwa and Musa Sukwene.

Along with being crowned the winner, Luyolo also walked away with an awesome prize package consisting of a record deal with Gallo, R1 million in cash, Huawei Matebook X, GT watch, B525 Router, and 20 GB of Telkom Data, a Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost, R100 000 Truworths voucher, and R80 000 Yahama music instruments.

