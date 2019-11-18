South Africa: Lord Peter Hain Set to Testify At State Capture Inquiry

18 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Former UK Labour party cabinet minister, Lord Peter Hain is expected to testify at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture when it resumes on Monday.

The commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said in a statement that Hain had volunteered to give evidence before chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

News24 previously reported that the British MP, who was born in South Africa and became a leading anti-apartheid figure in Britain had asked UK finance minister, Sajid Javid to impose a series of debilitating sanctions against the controversial Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Tony.

Hain made this request after the US Treasury announced sanctions against the family and its associate Salim Essa in October.

In a statement issued then, the US Treasury said: "The Guptas and Essa have used their influence with prominent politicians and parties to line their pockets with ill-gotten gains."

In his letter to Javid, Hain accused the Gupta family of robbing South African taxpayers of more than £500m in a corruption and money-laundering scheme linked to former president Jacob Zuma, News24 reported.

He said the family along with that of former president Zuma, plundered the fiscus "on an industrial scale", adding that it also betrayed "Nelson Mandela's legacy and the values for which so many of us fought for in the anti-apartheid struggle".

Zuma was meant to appear for the second time before the commission between November 11 and 15 before his legal representatives informed the commission that he was unable to because he was ill.

In his first appearance in July, Zuma told the commission that Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) council chairperson, General Siphiwe Nyanda, and Ngoako Ramatlhodi were spies, News24 reported.

The commission has not yet issued dates detailing when the former president will appear again.

