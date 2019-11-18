Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Leaves for UAE, Germany and United Kingdom

17 November 2019
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana, on Sunday, 17th November, 2019, for a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the United Kingdom.

At the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, President Akufo-Addo is in Abu Dhabi for an official visit. On Monday, 18th November, he will hold bilateral talks with the Crown Prince, with the aim of renewing and deepening the ties of co-operation and friendship between the two countries.

Also, at the invitation of Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, the President will participate in the summit of the G20 Compact with Africa Countries, of which Ghana is a member. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, 19th November, 2019, after which he will then travel to the United Kingdom for a private visit.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP, and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 26th November, 2019, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.