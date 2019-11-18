Botswana: Financial Constraints Hinder Team Preparations

Ramotswa — South East District Chef De Mission for Botswana Games says financial constraints are hindering the team's preparation for the games billed for Gaborone from December 9-18.

The district's Chef De Mission, Nelson Amanze revealed when addressing the district heads of departments during a District Development Committee (DDC) meeting at Ramotswa recently.

"We are facing a lot of challenges in our preparations. We are struggling with transport, water, attires and many other things," he said.

Amanze noted that the team did not even have adequate materials to drill the athletes as they prepare to tussle with their peers.

Presently, the team does not have tracksuits, balls, bets, playing kits, gloves, helmets, bottled water and swimwear among others, hence he pleaded with the district leadership to devise means of assisting the team to spur its morale.

South East district has called a total of 130 athletes to compete in various disciplines such as basketball, softball, swimming, karate, boxing and athletics during the the competition for both boys and girls.

Although he promised to bring the medals home as usual, Amanze said the current environment was not enabling to produce the desired results.

He stated that the team's wellbeing was not the sole obligation of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development nor the South East District Council (SEDC) but for all stakeholders.

The chef de mission said it would be a great disappointment for the district to fail to field a team at the sixth edition of the games, hence the need to pull resources together.

For her part, district commissioner Sebokwana Dikgope said the efforts to secure sponsorship for the team were ongoing, adding that they had appealed to different individuals and companies for assistance. She stated that they were still awaiting responses and she remained hopeful that something would come forth.

Dikgope highlighted that it was impossible not to take part in the game as they had proved to be crucial in identifying and unearthing talent.

She highlighted that failure to field a team would shatter the dreams of those, who also yearn to curve a career in sport.

SEDC secretary, Nelson Mogapi said the council finances were limited and not in a position to state their contribution.

He conceded that the council had previously been the major financiers for the team.

The team's budget is said to be in the access of P500 000.

Source : BOPA