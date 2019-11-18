Botswana: Govt, Research Institutions Collaboration Crucial

Gaborone — Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology says government's collaboration with research institutions remains crucial in recognising the country's potential.

Speaking at the awards ceremony for University of Botswana researchers on November 15, Dr Douglas Letsholathebe said with governments having committed massive investments towards research development and innovation, it was important to recognise efforts put into the development of data as a useable resource.It was on such backdrop that the University of Botswana recognised six of the leading researchers from the institution in an effort to solidify their contributions in the field of research and its impact on development.

Dr Letsholathebe noted that research was a resource, which government caould use to transform the socio- economic lives of Batswana.

He said an inclusive and highly productive economy demanded a decisional space from research from fields such as the automotive industry, agriculture, solar energy and health which were the critical drivers of a burgeoning economy.

Dr Letsholathebe said the manufacturing base was dependent on actionable research that could provide the right pathways to achieving envisaged goals for the country.

Furthermore, he said inculcation of research from early years was critical to achieving a knowledge-based economy, adding therefore it should not only be used to achieve educational certification but also to change lives.

UB vice chancellor, Professor David Norris, described the research excellence awards as a celebration of the country's burgeoning capital resource, which had achieved scalable developments for the country.

He thus encouraged captains of industry in all fields to work together in research development, noting that sizeable benefits would then be achieved.

Moreover, the vice chancellor appealed to the minister to intensify investments into research development to ensure that there was more space for innovations and discovery of solutions to burning issues that needed to be addressed in the country.

The six recipients of the research excellence awards included Ms Julia Gaorekwe, Dr Emily Bennit, Dr Pauline Dube, Dr Tshepang Tshube, Professor Bhagabat Parida and Professor Bagele Chilisa.Professor Chilisa also received the researcher of the year award.

Prof. Chilisa is a published author of Indigenous Research Methodologies, a book which has been widely used as a textbook across disciplines in 27 universities in the United States and Canada including other universities across the globe.

Source: BOPA