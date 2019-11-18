Mauritius: Financial Services - Mauritius' Reiterates Commitment to International Best Practices

18 November 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Mauritius is committed to adhering to international best practices and norms, and that all appropriate actions will be taken to protect the good repute of the country as an International Financial Centre, was the reassurance given to all stakeholders through a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance on 16 November 2019 with regard to the online article on "Fishrot Files".

The article on "Fishrot Files" involves a suspected case of corruption in two African countries and in which the Mauritius jurisdiction and specific global business companies have been mentioned.

In the communiqué, the Ministry highlighted that the relevant authorities in Mauritius have, for over one year now, been working in close collaboration with competent authorities overseas on this matter. In this respect, relevant local authorities have equally been exchanging information, and are collaborating on the matter. Accordingly, inquiries have been initiated and the case is being closely monitored.

