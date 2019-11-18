Nigeria: China to Supply Three Abuja Light Rail Coaches Mid 2020

18 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would in the middle of next year deliver three railway coaches from China for the operation of Lot 1A and 3 of the Abuja Light Rail service.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, made the disclosure at the weekend during the launching of the Safe, Functional and Efficient Transportation Policy in Abuja.

He added that 10 additional metro stations segment on the Metro Station to Airport Station line are to be commissioned next year.

Presently only three coaches are operational on the Lot 1A and 3 networks. The delivery of three additional coaches would bring the number of coaches in use on the network to six.

"By next year, three of the coaches that are under construction in China would arrive. I also want to say that about 10 additional stations on the metro stations to Abuja airport line would be commissioned and we would have trains probably moving almost in intervals of 30 minutes," Bello said.

The Lot 1A & 3 Abuja light rail was commissioned on July 12, 2018 to fast track the movement of people and goods between the satellite towns and the city centre.

The entire network spans 45.3 kilometres in length. Lot 1A, which is 18 kilometres long, stretched from ldu lndustrial Zone via Gwagwa-Deidei and terminates at Gbazango Station in Kubwa. Both Lots connect at ldu Station to enable easy passenger transfer with the National Rail line linking Kaduna and Abuja.

