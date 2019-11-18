Somalia: Jubaland Reaches of to UN, International Community Over Illegal Activities By Farmajo's Government and Ethiopian Troops

Jubaland has written to the United Nations, protesting alleged clandestine operations by the Ethiopian military.

The letter was adressed to the UN's special representative to Somalia for the secretary general and copied to AMISOM, IGAD, USA, UK Sweden Norway, Italy and Turkish governments.

In a statement signed by Hirsi Jama Ganni, the regional States Minister for presidency, they accused the forces led by Deputy head of Somalia military of abducting and detaining the district commissioners from Southern Gedo, deputy commissioner of Jubaland's Independent Boundaries and Elections commission and a senior adviser to the Junaland security forces.

the motive of the abduction , according to Jubaland, was to force then to surrender the territorial integrity .

"antagonistic impact on security is immediately evident as a result of this blatant disregard of the territorial integrity of Somalia by the non-Amisom Ethiopian forces and violation of Somalia Provisional Constitution by the federal government of Somalia.

The statement further raised fears that Al-Shabab my take advantage of the chaotic situation, adding that the Jubaland security forces in Northern Gedo had started disintegrating , reversing the gains made over 11 years.

"it is beyond the norms of international law and the mandate of AMISOM troop contributing countries to facilitate illegal negotiations between appointed district commissioners under a functioning state government and senior intelligence officials from FGS to pursue their political agenda".

Mr Ganni said that Federal government wants to transfer the command and control of Jubaland forces, announce that Gedo had seceded from Jubaland, renounce the re-election of Sheikh Madobe and all political leaders and hold a parallel re-election.

He added that President Farmajo's regime was determined to destabilize Jubaland by organised a rigged election in 2021, but warned that such a move would result to massive blood shade and Al-Shabab re-emergence.