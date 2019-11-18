Sudan: Hamdok Reviews Transitional Government Priorities

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdok has reviewed the priorities of the program of the transitional civilian-led government, explaining that his government is committed to the Revolution great slogan of Freedom, Peace and Justice which guided the transitional period program.

Hamdok addressing the opening session of Sudan Comprehensive and Sustaiable Development Conference which is organized by Sudan Research Group, has outluined that the government top priority is to end the war and building the sustainable peace, referring that his first visit to Juba came within the framework of these priorities, noting the symbolism of the relationship with South Sudan and his meetings with leaders of the armed struggle movements.

He said that conditions are conducive to achieving peace thanks to this glorious revolution, indicating that the will and joint action will eventually lead to peace.

Hamdouk said that the priorities are also to address the economic crisis and lay the foundations for sustainable development, pointing to the suffering of the country due to high prices, inflation, the deterioration of the national currency and the crisis in petroleum.

The Prime Minister outlined that the transitional gov ernment top priorities include fighting corruption, transparenty, accountability, return of the looted money, besides, public and private liberties, quarateeing the human rights and adoption of a balanced foreign policythat setrves the country's interest.