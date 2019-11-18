Sudan: Hamdok Reviews Transitional Government Priorities

16 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdok has reviewed the priorities of the program of the transitional civilian-led government, explaining that his government is committed to the Revolution great slogan of Freedom, Peace and Justice which guided the transitional period program.

Hamdok addressing the opening session of Sudan Comprehensive and Sustaiable Development Conference which is organized by Sudan Research Group, has outluined that the government top priority is to end the war and building the sustainable peace, referring that his first visit to Juba came within the framework of these priorities, noting the symbolism of the relationship with South Sudan and his meetings with leaders of the armed struggle movements.

He said that conditions are conducive to achieving peace thanks to this glorious revolution, indicating that the will and joint action will eventually lead to peace.

Hamdouk said that the priorities are also to address the economic crisis and lay the foundations for sustainable development, pointing to the suffering of the country due to high prices, inflation, the deterioration of the national currency and the crisis in petroleum.

The Prime Minister outlined that the transitional gov ernment top priorities include fighting corruption, transparenty, accountability, return of the looted money, besides, public and private liberties, quarateeing the human rights and adoption of a balanced foreign policythat setrves the country's interest.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.