Eritrea: Seminar to Festival Participants in Jeddah

16 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, conducted seminar to the participants of the Eritrean community festival in Jeddah and its environs on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments as well as on the charted out national development program with a view to improve the livelihoods of citizens.

Indicating that the peace and friendship agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia attests to the relentless diplomatic effort by the Government of Eritrea, Minister Osman said that the positive engagement and respect to each other will have significant contribution in the peace and stability in the region.

Minister Osman reiterated that in the past 20 years the external conspiracies and hostilities have been foiled through the strong resilience and steadfastness of the Eritrean people and Government.

Minister Osman went on to say that in this new era, big development programs are being initiated including transportation infrastructure, expansion of ports, water and energy supply, development of modern agriculture among others.

Minister Osdman further gave briefing on the investment opportunities that are being initiated in the sectors of agriculture and innovation giving priority to nationals and called on nationals to take advantage of the opportunity being created.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.