Eritrea: Seminar to Festival Participants in Jeddah

Asmara — Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, conducted seminar to the participants of the Eritrean community festival in Jeddah and its environs on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments as well as on the charted out national development program with a view to improve the livelihoods of citizens.

Indicating that the peace and friendship agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia attests to the relentless diplomatic effort by the Government of Eritrea, Minister Osman said that the positive engagement and respect to each other will have significant contribution in the peace and stability in the region.

Minister Osman reiterated that in the past 20 years the external conspiracies and hostilities have been foiled through the strong resilience and steadfastness of the Eritrean people and Government.

Minister Osman went on to say that in this new era, big development programs are being initiated including transportation infrastructure, expansion of ports, water and energy supply, development of modern agriculture among others.

Minister Osdman further gave briefing on the investment opportunities that are being initiated in the sectors of agriculture and innovation giving priority to nationals and called on nationals to take advantage of the opportunity being created.