Somalia, Turkey Discuss Cooperation in Wake of Floods

16 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Officials from Turkey and Somalia met on Friday in Mogadishu to discuss crucial issues concerning the two countries.

Somalia's Energy and Water Resources Minister Fawzia Mohamed Sheikh received Turkey's Ambassador to Mogadishu Mehmet Yilmaz in her office in the capital.

Topping the meeting agenda was the floods in Somalia last month which left over 370,000 people displaced, mostly children.

Local media quoted the Somali official asking for Turkey's support to "prevent recurrent floods in the rivers, which are difficult to handle and cause more damage to the society."

Turkey's Yilmaz, on his part, promised more support for Somalia as his country has provided in the Horn of Africa country since 2011.

Since 2011, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has taken part in over 150 projects in Somalia that include humanitarian and developmental aid.

The meeting came a day after the United Nations issued a statement, saying a combined $18.7 million has been released from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) to scale up the life-saving assistance to just over half a million people affected by floods in Somalia.

The UN warns the risks of malnutrition and diseases outbreak such as malaria and acute watery diarrhea remains a concern in many flood-affected settlements.

*Mohammed Dhaysane in Mogadishu contributed to this story

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Environment
Europe and Africa
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.