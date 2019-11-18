South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest Over 900 Suspects During Weekend Operations for Various Crimes

17 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Gauteng police have carried out almost 1 000 arrests in different areas of the province for various offences, including stolen vehicles and drug possession.

Spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the police in Pretoria Moot reacted swiftly after receiving information about a truck delivering drugs. The truck was spotted on Nico Smith Drive and 12 packs of CAT were confiscated.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs. Peters said the value of the recovered drugs was yet to be determined.

In a separate operation in the Johannesburg district, a 33-year-old suspect was arrested also for the possession of drugs. This after the police acted on a tip-off that the drugs were in a complex in Winchester Hills, Mondeor.

Peters said the suspect was expected to appear in the Booysens Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In the West Rand District, an illegal drug laboratory on Deelkraal farm was busted leading to the arrest of a man, while another is on the run.

"These arrests relating to drug dealing form part of over 960 arrests that were made this past weekend as the Safer Festive Season operations across Gauteng gain momentum.

"More than 400 suspects will appear before various courts in the Tshwane District facing various charges. Roadblocks manned by the South African Police Service, Gauteng provincial traffic and Tshwane metro police departments saw fines issued for traffic offences, while some suspects were arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, illegal firearms, drugs, and other suspected stolen property," Peters said.

Meanwhile in Ekurhuleni, 452 suspects were arrested for various crimes. During the operation, a suspect was arrested in Springs following a high-speed car chase where the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the police, Peters said.

Liquor inspections resulted in six shebeens being shut down in Pretoria Moot and Douglasdale.

Peters said four illegal firearms were seized during the operations.

"These arrests and confiscations are meant to serve as a warning to criminals that the police will over this festive season, flood the streets of Gauteng to ensure a safe festive season for law-abiding residents of the province," she added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.