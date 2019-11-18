Somalia: Military Engage in Clashes With Al-Shabaab Militants

Reports from Lower Shabelle region indicate that fighting broke out between Somali military and Al-Shabaab militants on Saturday.

The first attack, which began with heavy weapons and artillery fire took place in the area of El Salini, which is largely controlled by Somali government forces.

Local sources said there had been long-hours clashes between the two sides.

There was another battle between the government forces and Al-Shabaab, which flared up in Awdheegle vicinity after militants attacked a military outpost, according to the sources.

Al-Shabaab has claimed victory in the clashes, and there has been no word from government officials about the attacks.

The situation is now calm, and the battlefield is in the control of Somali military