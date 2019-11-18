Sudan: Delisting Sudan From Terror Group a Prime Challenge Before Economic Improvement - PM

1 November 2019
SudaNow (Khartoum)

The prime minister and his finance and economic planning minister, have concurred that delisting the Sudan from the group of states Washington considers sponsor of international terrorism, remains the main challenge before any economic upward in the Sudan.

Both the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Ibrahim Al Badawi, addressed a three day economic conference currently in session in Khartoum under the motto of "Sustainable and Inclusive Development in Sudan", with the prime minister stressed that removing the name of the Sudan from the infamous list remains the "biggest challenge" the transitional government is facing, saying delisting the Sudan has become a prerequisite for the remedy of all other woes facing the country.

Hamdok who was addressing the inaugural session of the Conference, which is organized by the Sudan Research Group, has outlined that his government will base all its action on science and scholarly research, following the case of the Asian tiers who made economic leaps based on such research.

He said people should take the example of South Korea which relied on research and science to achieve its miraculous economic upheaval and become an example to be copied.

But he said the transitional government is led by the outstanding motto of the December Revolution: "Freedom, Peace and Justice" which also set a number of priorities the transitional government has to achieve.

The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister both said ending the war would spur the economic growth along with the other measures and help with equitable distribution of resources in the country, particularly in areas affected by the civil strife and economic grievances.

He underlined that his top priority is to end the civil war in the country and build a sustainable peace. He said this was the reasons that his first visit outside the country upon taking over was to Juba, South Sudan, where he met with the leaders of the armed rebel movements.

He mentioned the suffering of the ordinary people in face of the high prices, inflation, the deterioration of the national currency as well as the shortage in fuel and transportation.

Hamdok stressed the need to fight corruption and nepotism and observe accountability in all government business and that on Sudanese foreign policy, a balance approach remains his choice and that all be guided by Sudan's national interests.

Meanwhile the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ibrahim Al-Badawi, has concurred with the prime minister saying peace should remain the priority of the while government if any viable development is to be achieved in the country.

Al-Badawi argued that achieving peace will help the country divert resources to development and rehabilitation fields.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Conflict
U.S., Canada and Africa
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.