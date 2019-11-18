Sudan: Al-Burhan - Woman Capable of Leading Peace Process

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lit. General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan has affirmed that Sudanese women deserve not only a mere participation in the peace process, but rather lead it to the safe shores.

Gen. Burhan who was addressing a round table on woman participation in peace process held, Thursday, in Corinthia Hotel, said most of the revolutionary movements were domineered by the women who are affected by the war and some of whom are still living in refugee and internally displaced persons camps, in and outside the Sudan as a result of the civil strife.

He stressed the need for women full participation in the peace process in the country.