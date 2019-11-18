Sudan: Al-Badawi - Peace Willsupport Domestic Product

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, اشسstated that the transitional government puts all its ability to realize peace which will lead to development.

Al-Badawi addressing the inaugural session of the Conference on Sustainable and Inclusive Development in Sudan which is organized by the Sudan Research Group outlined that achieving peace will increase gross domestic product, affirming the importance for benefittingt from resources to realize social justice which is a basic goal of the revolution.

He pointed out that the current stage needs economic reform for decreasing the inflation, reforming the civil service, remove distortion of total economy, besides stopping deterioration of the national currency against foreign currencies.

The Minister expressed hope that the outcomes of the conference will contribute ito finding solution for national economic issues, affirming that there are great prospect for investment in Sudan, indicatingto the natural resources of Sudan in different sectors.