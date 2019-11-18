Sudan: Hamdok - Lifting Sudan From Terrorism List Is Big Challenge

17 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamadok has described the issue of lifting Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism as the big challenge facing the the transitional government as it considered a solution to all other issues.

Hamdok who was addressing the inaugural session of the Conference on Sustainable and Inclusive Development in Sudan which is organized by the Sudan Research Group has outlined that his government relies on scientific research as the main step towards the development, pointing out that the Asian Tigers have achieved economic leaps thanks to their interest in scientific research,

He expressed admiration for the experience of South Korea, which renaissance on scientific research, calling for strengthening the role of young people of both sexes and expand job opportunities Work for them in all fields.

"The completion of the democratic transformation via holding the Constitutional Conference and holduing of the elections in the end of the transitional period, is also, considered another challenge" He affirmed.

Concerning the subsides issue, Hamdok said a comprehensive and deep dialogue should be held, in this connection, to reach a solution that satisfies all the Sudanese people.

