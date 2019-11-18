Somalia: President Meets in Mogadishu With Flood Response Body

Somali President, Mohamed Farmajo held meeting with a committee involved in fundraising for the victims of the recent flood response that affected some parts of the country.

The head of state was briefed by the members including businessmen, religious leaders, and volunteers on the ongoing efforts to provide assistance to the most affected families mainly those displaced by the natural disaster.

The President thanked the response by the Somali diaspora community led by Sheikh Mohamed Abdi Umal who arrived in the country to handover their contributions to the government.

A representative from the regional states was also part of the meeting held at Villa Somalia residence on Saturday evening.

An emergency committee put in place by the office of the Prime Minister following the flash flooding which is composed of cabinet members and regional state officials are still involved in the distribution of humanitarian assistance to most affected areas.

An estimated 200,000 people were affected by the flooding caused by the overflow of River Jubba and Shabelle following torrential rains that were registered across the country.