Somalia: Al-Shabaab Reportedly Seized Control of an Area in Northern Somalia

17 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Gun-toting militants with the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab were reported to have seized control of a small village in Sanaag region, located the relatively calm Sanaag region.

Residents in Ga'an-Maroodi said heavily armed Al-Shabaab fighters poured into the area and then began a military movement to secure their full control.

Multiple sources told Radio Shabelle station in Mogadishu that there is a brewing tension in the locality and villagers are in panic of possible fighting between Al-Shabaab and troops.

Al-Shabaab seems to be expanding its control to areas in northern Somalia after facing increasing military pressure in the south of the country.

