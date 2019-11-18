Sudan: Political Developments - Starting the First Step Along a Big Shift

Three main developments that have took place over the past few days and weeks that could have an impact on the whole national scene. These are the decision by the SPLM-N-Agar faction to drop the gun and resort to peaceful political struggle, the decision by Sudan Liberation Movement-Minnawi faction to send a delegation to Sudan to explore the possibilities of moving to operate inside the country and finally the decision issued by the government to institutionalize the "Resistance Committees" into Change and Services committees.

All three fall within the parameter of strengthening the peace political activity. It is the first step that has a long way to go to bear fruit.

The decision by the SPLM-N-Agar is the most import of all as it emphasizes the peaceful and civilian aspect of politics. Initially rebel movements say that they were forced to resort to arms because the deposed regime was restricting any independent political activity or association. That is no longer the case and the peaceful aspect of the December revolution that needs to be strengthened and the best way for that to happen is for the rebel movements to drop the gun and go through the tough process of transforming from a military organization with strict hierarchy into a political organization that permits dissent and accommodating to different views.

The decision by the Minnawi faction to send a delegation to Sudan is a step in the right direction though it falls short of renouncing violence. One of the encouraging signs is the decision by that delegation to meet with a breakaway faction from the movement led by Dabago, who signed a peace deal with the Ingaz regime.

However, moving inside the country by all rebel movements should be a declared strategy by the transitional government and before that the Supreme Council, entrusted with the peace issue. In other words it should not be left to calculations of each independent rebel movement to decide on leisure whether it wants to return back to Sudan or not.

Already some measures have been agreed upon: to drop court sentences against the rebel leaders and releasing those imprisoned in addition to allowing those very rebel movements to form their political parties and go through the necessary transformation.

However, the rebel movements can't have the cake and eat it at the same time, i.e. they need to announce at least that they are dropping the gun as a sign of good will that they are really committed to civilian and peaceful political activity.

Such a move will help strengthen and enrich the people's movement at grassroots and add to the government decision to legalize and institutionalize the Resistance Committees.

This is the most important decision taken by the transitional government since its established two months ago. It was these committees that through their organization at grass roots, the credibility they managed to establish that became the backbone of the revolution. Now it should turn that track record into a safety net not only for the government, but for the whole revolution and how to move forward.

Interestingly enough such decision was met with opposition from some resistance committees on various grounds, but most important it seems was that the government decision lacks the necessary consultation with these committees in advance.

And that is where the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) should step in. FCC is being described as the political incubator for the government. It is the role of FCC to bridge this political gap and ensure that the mass support provided by these committees during the revolutionary uprising is turned into something more positive to build, support and defend the new government.

Along the same lines is for FCC to push towards establishing new trade unions to reflect the change taking place in the scene. This issue has been a matter of dispute between various factions within FCC on whether it will be left to trade unions to make the change on their own or get the government intervene through an official decision.

That dispute should not be an issue. The real issue is how to get people involved in defending the revolution and start the long, multi-faceted process of building a nation by tapping all its human and natural resources.