Sudan: Hundreds Hectars of Wheat Tageted Be Grown in Sudan

17 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Agricultural Research Corporation (ARC) has embarked on preparing arrangements to surpass facing wheat challenges production in Sudan.

ARC also aims at reducing gap between the needs and import besides solving the environmental problems at wheat production areas.

ARC said it plans to achieve high yield of wheat production through growing 338 hectares instead of 295 grown during the last season.

Coordinator of wheat production at(ARC) Dr. Amani Mohamed Idris reveals in statement to SUNA that more than 30 varieties of rain fed wheat were devised to coping with Sudan different environments.

Amani announces that the Gezira and Northern states production of wheat recorded 6 and 8 tons per hectare respectively during the last season.

At time she announces that Sudan is competent to compete internationally on wheat production provided that an encouragement polices were adopted for growing wheat besides implementation of modern agricultural technological packages.

