Angola: Civil Construction Institute Bets On Modernization

17 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Civil Engineering and Public Works Regulatory Institute is making efforts towards the modernization and red tape and simplification of the services to better serve the citizens and the economic agents, said last Saturday, in Luanda, the deputy General-Director, Baltazar de Oliveira.

Speaking to ANGOP, in the ambit of the Projekta 2019 16th Edition, that is taking place from 13 to 16 this month, at the Luanda/Bengo Special Economic Zone ZEE, Baltazar de Oliveira, highlighted that this process allowed the dramatically reduction of the documents volumes which has been done to legalize a company, as well as the requirements and the company license issuances time that use to take a month or 15 days.

Therefore, a simplification process that takes up to 5 days are been worked out.

According to the deputy director, the institute is working on the creation of a platform, which will allow the internet interaction with the companies.

"Soon, we shall lunch the institutional website that will allow fast communication throughout Internet and like this we think that having a direct contact with the economic agents and reducing more time for the companies license issuances", he added.

Oliveira Baltazar said that the institute has registered 3,000 civil and supervision construction companies, with largest number located in Luanda, with more than two thousand companies, then Benguela.

The Projekta and SIA/2019 is a joint action between Eventos Arena and the Angola Real Estate Professional Association (APIMA) and intends to present solutions in civil engineering, reforms, as well as innovations in the sector activities on Public Works, Refurbishing, Architecture and Real Estate.

